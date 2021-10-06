GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 8.9% Following Insider Selling

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.07. Approximately 18,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,985,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

Specifically, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $409,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,956,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 947,164 shares valued at $39,258,771. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

