Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

