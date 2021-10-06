Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,918,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,617,000.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

