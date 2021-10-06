Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

