Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $21,198,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,946,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 32.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 213,811 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

