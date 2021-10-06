Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE PRGO opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

