Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 759 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Ryder System stock opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

