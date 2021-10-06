Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $33.81 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,077.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.03 or 0.06411032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00320175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $604.31 or 0.01097199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.24 or 0.00521522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.25 or 0.00352682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00271952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 85,648,500 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.