Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $132.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,862. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.