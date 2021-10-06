GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GXO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

GXO opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.