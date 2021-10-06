Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. 8,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7622 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. Hang Seng Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

