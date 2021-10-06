HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $441.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.43.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,232,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 324,623 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 382.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 42,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

