Head to Head Comparison: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.7% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and Net Element, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 155.27%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Net Element.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Net Element -2.88% -48.77% -7.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Net Element’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 1.99 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -1.50 Net Element $65.71 million 0.63 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -10.55

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Net Element. Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats Net Element on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting. The International Transaction Solutions segment provides online and mobile commerce solutions for merchants including social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications and digital media operators. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.