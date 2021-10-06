Head to Head Comparison: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) & Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iCAD and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00 Intersect ENT 0 6 0 0 2.00

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $22.57, indicating a potential upside of 115.58%. Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $26.47, indicating a potential downside of 2.95%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -24.44% -18.86% -12.31% Intersect ENT -66.55% -102.23% -30.51%

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 8.83 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -24.35 Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.28 -$72.32 million ($2.05) -13.30

iCAD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iCAD beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

