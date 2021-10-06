Head to Head Comparison: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Larimar Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.02%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larimar Therapeutics N/A -58.08% -50.10% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -64.08% -56.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.48 million ($3.57) -3.14 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.38 million ($2.61) -4.14

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Larimar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.