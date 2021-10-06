Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 345,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.