Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.17% of National Bank worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68,035 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 948,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in National Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 828,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBHC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 million. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

