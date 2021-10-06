Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 82,151 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $59,724,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 690.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 861,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,544,000 after purchasing an additional 752,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $66.54. 15,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,376. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

