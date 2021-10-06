Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 673.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 485,802 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

