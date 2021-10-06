Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 13,487.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,142 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.72% of Green Plains worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. 17,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.