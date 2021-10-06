Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 114,271 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,271 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 100.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 693,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 84,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,548. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

