Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $12.66 Million Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,044,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

DNAC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 266,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.