Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.03

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 149523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

HTA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,902 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

