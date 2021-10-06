Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.33. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 8,162 shares changing hands.

HLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.82 million, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

