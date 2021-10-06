HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives €90.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €90.34 ($106.29).

A number of research firms recently commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ETR:HFG traded up €2.88 ($3.39) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €81.96 ($96.42). 646,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12-month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of €86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion and a PE ratio of 36.43.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

