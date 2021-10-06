Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70). 119,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 61,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £386.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

