Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Down to $29.04

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.04, but opened at $26.00. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 48,658 shares changing hands.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

The firm has a market cap of $651.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 297,358 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

