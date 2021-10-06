Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. 638,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,155. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.97. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

