Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.18% of Howmet Aerospace worth $174,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,017,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 38,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

