Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. 792,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.