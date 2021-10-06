Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $486.26.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,794. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

