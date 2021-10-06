Hush 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $975.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 39% against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $915,470.17 and $975.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00227389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00125434 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00144643 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002832 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.