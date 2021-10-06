Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.97.

NYSE:H traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,480. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,373,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

