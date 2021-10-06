iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.71

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$69.71 and traded as high as C$72.92. iA Financial shares last traded at C$71.92, with a volume of 83,581 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.649999 EPS for the current year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,679,730.

iA Financial Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

