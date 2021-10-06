IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00.

Shares of IGMS stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of -1.04. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 9,245.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

