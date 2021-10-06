Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $42.52 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

