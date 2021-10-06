IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.49.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

