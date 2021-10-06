Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.13

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 1458246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after buying an additional 535,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

