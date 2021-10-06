Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 93 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of DRI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,533. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,189 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,679. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

