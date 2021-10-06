Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 2,344 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7,667.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 453,117 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after buying an additional 269,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $109.81. 25,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.