Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides a wide range of financial products and services to corporate clients and millions of individual customers. It provides services through outlets across China, overseas subsidiaries and a global network of correspondent banks as well as Internet Banking, Telephone Banking and self-service banking. It provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, and other financial services worldwide. Its personal banking segment provides personal joint account for fixed deposit or current deposit, personal loan, personal insurance, card business, personal wealth management services, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. Its corporate segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS:IDCBY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $196.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

