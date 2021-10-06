Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

