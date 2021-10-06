Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
IFNNY traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. 128,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,586. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.