Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

IFNNY traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. 128,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,586. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

