Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 305,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 1,452,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

