Insider Buying: Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Insider Buys 18,604 Shares of Stock

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) insider Lisa Harrington purchased 18,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,092.32 ($26,250.74).

DGI9 stock opened at GBX 107.40 ($1.40) on Wednesday. Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

