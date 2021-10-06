Insider Buying: THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Iain McDonald acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £105,750 ($138,163.05).

THG stock opened at GBX 414 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 591.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 611.26. THG Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 402.20 ($5.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42.

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

