Insider Buying: Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Director Purchases 19,798 Shares of Stock

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Director James S. Macleod acquired 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 14,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,059. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 295,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

