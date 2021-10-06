Insider Buying: Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Director Purchases 19,798 Shares of Stock

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Director James S. Macleod acquired 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 14,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,059. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
