Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells 17,480 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,388. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $124.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Asana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.