Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells 201,042 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael F. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

