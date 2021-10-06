Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,262. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.11 million, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

